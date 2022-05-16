...
Azerbaijan reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since pandemic began

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the virus was reported in the country in 2020, Trend reports.

At the same time, no deaths from the virus were reported over the last day, with five patients recovering.

Thus, up until now, 792,673 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,917 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 47 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,966 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,855,188 tests have been conducted so far.

