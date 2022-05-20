Azerbaijan's FM takes part in session of Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 132-nd session of Council of Europe's (CE) Committee of Ministers in Italy's Turin on May 20, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov congratulated Italy on successful completion of its chairmanship in CE's Committee of Ministers and expressed country's support for future chairmanship of Ireland.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan respects norms and principles of international law, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within their internationally recognized borders. He noted that these principles are the basis of international peace, security and stability.

Bayramov informed the meeting participants about current situation in the region and the steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also noted that Azerbaijan is currently continuing consistent efforts to normalize relations between the two states.

The meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders held in Brussels, on April 6, with the mediation and participation of the President of CE Charles Michel had a positive impact on this process, the minister added.

Bayramov also added that following the meeting, foreign ministers of both countries were instructed to start preparing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The creation of a joint border commission to delimit and demarcate border between the two states was agreed upon.

Bayramov, noting the readiness of Azerbaijan to cooperate with Armenia in strengthening peace and security in the region, also added that the CE can contribute to implementation of confidence-building measures.

"These measures play a special role in cooperation of two countries, Bayramov said. He also positively assessed the organization of a meeting of representatives of civil societies in Azerbaijan and Armenia on the initiative of Secretary General of the CE Marija Pejcinovic Buric,

Speaking about mine threat, which is one of the problems faced by Azerbaijan in post-conflict period, also the lack of information about the fate of more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the first Karabakh war in early 1990s, Bayramov called on the international community to contribute to solution these problems in name of lasting peace and stability in the region.

Noting Azerbaijan’s commitment to cooperation with member states, main bodies and structural units of CE, Minister Bayramov emphasized that during the visit of the Secretary General of CE to Azerbaijan in April 2022, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CE were widely discussed, a new action plan of the CEfor 2022-2025 was presented for Azerbaijan, which created a new basis for joint activities.