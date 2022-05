BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Conscript of the Armenian armed forces Eduard Martirosov, detained by the Azerbaijani border guards, will be handed over to Armenia this week, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

The Armenian soldier was detained by military personnel of the State Border Service of the Azerbaijan Republic while crossing the state border in the Zangilan district on April 23.