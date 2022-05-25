Russia strategically aims to make South Caucasus stability zone - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The strategic aim of Russia is to make the South Caucasus a zone of stability and prosperity and contribute to this process, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly press conference, Trend reports.

"One of the key tasks in this direction is the comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, and the establishment of a lasting peace. Efforts in this area are based on the leaders' trilateral agreements, which we were repeatedly mentioned by us and which are being consistently implemented,” Zakharova noted.

“Russia provides comprehensive assistance to partners from Baku and Yerevan in all issues, including opening of transport links, delimitation of borders, establishment of public dialogue and development of a peaceful dialogue," she added.