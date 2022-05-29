Baku holding world-famous TEKNOFEST festival this year thanks to support of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, says Turkish Space Agency's CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Thanks to the support of the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, the world famous technology festival TEKNOFEST is being held in Azerbaijan this year, President of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) Serdar Huseyin Yildirimtold Trend.

According to him, this support of the heads of both states is essential for the development of technology.

He noted that, Azerbaijan - the fraternal country was the first that came to mind first when planning to hold TEKNOFEST outside of Turkey.

"This is a second Motherland for us. TEKNOFEST was held in Turkey with great success. I am sure that we will achieve the same success in Azerbaijan. The support of festival from both Presidents is also a very important step. Despite the fact that today is the last day of the festival, people still come here with great interest," he said.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

