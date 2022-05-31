Switzerland celebrates Independence Day of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. An event was held in Switzerland in connection with the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Small but important countries need to be closer to each other to manage new global challenges. Mayor of Bern city Alec von Graffenried and I agreed with this idea in our speeches at the event dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Iskandarov said.

The diplomat noted that a concert program was held within the framework of the event, in which the “Karabakh” mugham group led by world-famous Azerbaijani singer Mansum Ibrahimov, also violinist Jeyla Seyidova took part.

"The concert program demonstrated that culture unites people, bringing their souls together," the ambassador added.