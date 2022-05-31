Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska within the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The one-on-one meeting continued with a strategic dialogue meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Genchovska stressed the importance of the visit on the eve of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries. She noted the development of bilateral cooperation over the past 30 years in energy, transport and communications, tourism, and other areas.

Bayramov thanked his colleague for the invitation and emphasized the symbolic meaning of the second strategic dialogue meeting. He also underscored the high-level political dialogue between the two countries.

The sides also expressed confidence that the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria, scheduled for 2022, will make a positive contribution to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Bayramov informed Genchovska about the situation in the region, the work done to eliminate the grave consequences of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which lasted for nearly 30 years, including de-mining process, restoration and reconstruction in the liberated areas, as well as steps taken to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's contributions to peace and progress in the region.

Genchovska expressed Bulgaria's readiness to foster the de-mining process carried out by the Azerbaijani government.

The sides addressed issues of cooperation on a bilateral level, as well as within global and regional international organizations.

Following the meeting, the ministers got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries and made statements to the media.