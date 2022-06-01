EU reiterates commitment to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia to promote stable South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President of the European Council Charles Michel reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepen its cooperation with both countries to promote a South Caucasus that is secure, stable, peaceful and prosperous, Trend reports citing the statement by Barend Leyts, spokesperson of President of the European Council.

"He (Charles Michel) welcomed the first historic meeting of both countries' Border Commissions on 24 May and stressed the paramount importance of ensuring stability and security along the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as delimitation will be pursued.

More broadly, President Michel stressed that for a sustainable normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is important to address all outstanding issues at hand, including advancing discussions on the future peace treaty and addressing the root causes of conflict," said the statement.