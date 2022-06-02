Azerbaijani president continues receiving congratulatory letters on occasion of Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Mohammad Younes Menfi, Head of the Presidential Council of Libya sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Your Excellency,

It is my pleasure to extend to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan my best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- the Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and prosperity.

Please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration,” the letter said.

Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia also sent a congratulatory letter.

“Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations along with wishes for long years of peace and prosperity for Azerbaijan and its people.

It is my firm belief that the well-established cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and strengthen in the years to come. It is in the long-term interest of our nations to further intensify our political, economic and cultural dialogue.

Today, when Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has shaken the peace and stability in the region, we need to stand in unity to protect the shared values and principles, and the very basis of the international order based on the Charter of the United Nations.

I am confident that through working together we will ensure that our people thrive in peace and security.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration along with the best wishes of health and strength to you and the people of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, Vice-president of the Republic of Nicaragua also congratulated President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear brother,

On the special occasion of commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Independence Day, this coming 28 May, we wish to express on behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, our warmest congratulations to you and to the people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this historic and memorable date, we accompany the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating the victories of self-determination, national sovereignty and independence and we reiterate the unwavering determination of the people and government of Nicaragua, to continue working together with the people and government of Azerbaijan, in building a world of peace, solidarity and cooperation, with a multipolar, fair and equitable world order in which the fundamental principles of international law are respected.

From our always blessed and always free Nicaragua receive our fraternal embrace with the love and respect of the Nicaraguan families,” the letter said.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives sent a letter on the occasion to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Excellency,

On the happy occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, the government and the people of the Maldives join me in extending warm greetings and sincere good wishes to your Excellency, the government and the people of Azerbaijan.

Let me also extend, Excellency, my personal best wishes for your good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica congratulated President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the government and people of Jamaica, I extend warm congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of the Independence Day.

Jamaica values greatly the relations, which we have enjoyed since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, and looks forward to increased opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, my very best wishes for the continued peace and prosperity of the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania also extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency,

I cherish the special pleasure to convey, also on behalf of the Albanian people the sincere and wholehearted wishes to you and to the Azerbaijani people as well.

On this important day for your country and people, I have the pleasure to point out the very good level of the progress of the excellent and friendly relations between our two countries and peoples, and also to express my conviction that these bilateral relations and cooperation will continue to further grow and strengthen in the future thanks to our joint willingness and engagement.

While thanking you for the invitation extended to visit your country in June, I seize the opportunity to express once again the gratitude about the support provided by you to the successful implementation of TAP and IAP pipelines in Albania. Especially at the present day when security, stability and peace of Europe and not only of it, are openly challenged, these projects take on more significance because they have made my country not only a part of the important network of world energy networks, but also an alternative energy source for the present and the future in the region and in Europe as well.

Please accept Your Excellency, alongside the best wishes for Your health and happiness, as well as for the further development and progress of Azerbaijan and its people, the assurance of my highest esteem!” the letter said.

Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of 28th May - Indepence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of Montenegrin citizens and in my own name I hereby extend cordial congratulations and best wishes for prosperity of Your Excellency's country and wellbeing of friendly people of Azerbaijan.

It is a pleasure to see that our countries continue developing relations of mutual respect and openness, cherishing friendship and close ties between our two nations. The results achieved in the field of economy and tourism, together with a high level of political dialogue and understanding that we maintain, provide a high quality foundation for deepening of our economic ties.

I am convinced that, through their responsible policies, Montenegro and Azerbaijan will keep contributing to overcoming the increasingly complex challenges on the regional and international level.

Please accept assurances of my highest consideration and friendly regards,” the letter said.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Excellency,

On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan my congratulations and my best wishes for progress and prosperity in every field.

I take this opportunity to express Greece’s readiness to enhance dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan both at a bilateral and a multilateral level. I look forward to further advancing our relations on issues of mutual interest to the benefit of our two peoples and that of the wider region.

Reiterating my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your National Day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania also extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President,

I would like to extend sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the 104th anniversary of Independence Day and to wish you all continued unity and success.

It is delightful that during my official visit to Azerbaijan this month I had the opportunity to meet with you and discuss security, political and economic issues relevant to our both countries, and the further development of bilateral cooperation. I would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your hospitality as well as to convey my wife Diana's warmest wishes and thanks to your spouse.

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Lithuania in the Caucasus. Peace, stability and economic growth in the Caucasus are in the common interest of the countries of the region as well as Lithuania and the European Union. Strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan is critically important in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine. I strongly hope that together we will fully support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom.

We see Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in the field of energy and we are therefore interested in stepping up our cooperation. We could also expand mutually beneficial contacts in transport, agriculture, information technologies, innovation, and education.

I would like to take the opportunity to kindly invite you to visit Lithuania. This visit would most certainly contribute to deepening our bilateral relationship and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

May I again offer congratulations on your national day. Please accept my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Colleague,

On the occasion of the National Day of Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28th, I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations this year, I am glad to note that the relationship between Estonia and Azerbaijan has been evolving and advancing continuously during those years. Our solid relations are firmly established on the foundation of mutual understanding and respect of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries.

On this special day, on behalf of Estonian people I would like to wish the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan success in their endeavours, happiness, peace and prosperity.

As Europe faces many grave challenges today, the security issues tend to acquire more prominence also in our bilateral dialogue. I would like to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support to Ukraine. It is of the utmost importance to stop the aggression and to protect the people affected by the horrific war.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express the confidence that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia will further strengthen for the benefit and welfare of our peoples.

Please accept, dear colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta also extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.

“Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the relations between the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to evolve for the mutual benefit of our peoples. In this regard, our relations promise to offer opportunities for strategic convergence at the bilateral level, as well as through regional and multilateral arenas such as the European Union and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) dialogue. On this note, I am certain that the EaP continues to be a unique framework towards closer cooperation between the EU and its Eastern partners, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Above all, as the global community is facing challenging times that affect the very foundation of the entire international order, it is now more vital than ever to come together to address these issues of international and global concern.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes of good health and serenity, as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity to your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

Altai Efendiev, GUAM Secretary General also extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the international Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM and me personally, allow me to congratulate You and, in your person, the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the National Independence Day!

One hundred four years ago, on May 28, the birth of the newly independent state – the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, was solemnly proclaimed, establishing the first democratic republic in the East and the Muslim world. Long cherished dreams for national independence, married with progressive ideas, principles, and universal values, were laid at the foundations of the young nation well before they were applied in many advanced and developed countries in Europe or elsewhere.

Though the first republic was short-lived, its ideals and dreams have never faded in national memory, just to be revived and realized decades later, despite attempts of suppression and annihilation.

The new Republic of Azerbaijan has been proclaimed as the successor of the ADR, with national insignia and ideals of independence preserved. The nation has entered a new era in its history with many dramatic and tragic but also glorious and heroic moments along the path. A lot has been compressed in the last three decades of its new history, - from the danger of the collapse at the beginning, - to the national resurrection, economic revival, building of a strong state, and the glorious victory in the liberation of its historic lands and the restoration of the territorial integrity, as its culmination today. In between, there have been unwavering determination and hard work of the national leadership, based on strategic vision, wisdom, patience, and selfless service to its people.

As a result, the Republic of Azerbaijan today is a modern and prosperous nation, dynamic and diversifying economy, vibrant society, important actor, and an authoritative voice in the international arena, projecting and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, dialogue, and understanding.

The struggle for independence is viewed by many as a manifestation of a strong survival instinct of your nation, its ability to resist multiple pressures and challenges, and to persist in most dire situations, relying only on or mostly on self. Today this experience of independent Azerbaijan serves as a source of inspiration, an example to follow for the nations confronting existential challenges and defending their right to existence.

This is of particular importance nowadays, in a situation when the international order is being grossly violated and the international peace, stability, and security have been severely undermined. Such critical situations require unity, solidarity, firmness, the uncompromised and irreconcilable stance of the world leaders in defending international peace and order, and the rights of nations for independence.

It is in this context, Your Excellency, that I would like to express our deep gratitude for and high appreciation of your firm moral and principled stance in defending the norms and principles of international law and universal values, as well as providing essential support and needed aid to those in need. An example for many other leaders to follow!

We are grateful for the role the Republic of Azerbaijan is playing in developing and strengthening cooperation among the friendly nations and strategic partners united in the framework of our Organizations. We firmly believe that the potential of GUAM as a regional organization has yet to be utilized to make our cooperation more resultful and fruitful, thus contributing to regional and international peace, security and stability.

Excellency,

On this festive occasion, once again, we would like to congratulate You and, in your person, the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this great national holiday and to wish the people of Azerbaijan peace and further prosperity! We also would like to wish You, Excellency, every success in your mission of pursuing your cherished dreams and visions of an independent, strong and prosperous Azerbaijan! Happy Independence Day!" the letter said.

Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear President,

Dear friend,

I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of Independence Day – the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to witness the success in all areas in Azerbaijan with your endeavors. Furthermore, dear Mr. President, I want to underline the ongoing reconstruction process in Karabakh.

I would like to remark that the relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia have strong indication of cooperation for the benefits of our two nations.

Allow me to extend my sincere congratulations and wish you and to all friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.

Juri Ratas, President of the Parliament of the Republic of Estonia sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to you and your staff for the excellent and warm welcome you afforded our delegation during the recent working visit we had to the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was a great pleasure and honour for me personally and for the Estonian delegation to visit your country and your office.

I believe that you share my view that the meeting we held will contribute significantly to strengthening the relations between our two countries in the future. I am convinced that sharing experiences and finding solutions together will tighten the ties and enhance cooperation possibilities and networking in our mutual areas of interest.

Reiterating my congratulations on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, I ask you to accept Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.