Turkey wishes even greater strengthening of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity – speaker of Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkey wishes even greater strengthening of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the International Congress of Social Sciences (ICNSOS) at ADA University, Trend reports.

Sentop noted that Turkish officials traditionally make their first visits to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani officials - to Turkey.

"Ongoing Congress will also be useful in terms of bringing the Karabakh realities to the attention of world community. Our desire is for international community to hear the fair voice of Azerbaijan," Sentop also said.