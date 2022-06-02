Destruction in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh shows animosity of Armenians against culture and nature - Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. “The destruction in Karabakh [Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] shows what enemies of culture and nature the Armenians are, Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the International Congress of Social Sciences (INCSOS) at Azerbaijan’s ADA University, on June 2, Trend reports on Thursday.

He noted that the consequences of almost 30 years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Khojaly genocide and other crimes committed during the period of occupation should be assessed by scientific sociologists.

"I visited these territories. Sociologists will also visit these territories and see it all with their own eyes," Sentop emphasized.