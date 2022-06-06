EU to seek speeding up demining of Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The EU has already become the largest donor within support of the de-mining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at a presentation of a joint EU-UNDP (United Nations Development Program) project aimed at assisting the de-mining process in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 6, Trend reports.

"We’ll seek to raise more funds to speed up this process. We want to see the South Caucasus as a place without any mines," Michalko noted.

The ambassador also noted that the support of the international community is needed in the issue of a ban on the use of mines.

"This project will benefit everyone who is at risk from unexploded ordnances and hopefully it will help save lives," he added.

EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Organization and UNDP Office in Azerbaijan announced the launch of a project aimed at providing assistance to the population affected by the former Karabakh conflict.

The EU-funded Early Recovery Action Project will support de-mining activities on the former line of contact [between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces] and help improve the lives and livelihoods of families living close to the previously occupied areas.