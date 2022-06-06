Azerbaijan-Türkiye union serves regional peace, prosperity - foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The union and the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkiye serve peace, prosperity and economic progress in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at an event in Ankara dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the creation of Turkiye's Presidential Library, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, as a result of the implementation of major regional projects and the development of trade and economic ties, the two countries have become energy and logistics hubs.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan rejoices at every success of Turkiye.