Turkiye's new kamikaze drone debuts as part of Efes-2022 exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The new Kargi kamikaze drone developed by the Turkish defense industry was first demonstrated as part of the Efes-2022 multinational exercises, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

The Kargi project was initiated by Lentatek with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkiye (TUBITAK SAGE). The project was also supported by Turkish ASELSAN defense industry company and Tusas Engine Industries (TEI).

The Kargi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been developed through domestic and national resources. Meanwhile, the massive production of the drone will be launched in a few days.