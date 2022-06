BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met in Washington with US Natioanal Security Advisor to President Jake Sullivan, Trend reports according Hikmat Hajiyev's post on Twitter.

"Today at WhiteHouse I had fruitful and friendly conversation with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Azerbaijan-United States partnership and regional issues", Hikmat Hajiyev twitted.