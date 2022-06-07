Azerbaijan approves new composition of Supervisory Board of Youth Foundation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree canceling the Presidential Decree No. 444 dated August 29, 2018 on amending the Order No. 3784 dated March 13, 2018 on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as amending the Order No. 3784 dated 13 March 2018, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board, approved by part 1 of the Presidential Decree No. 3784 dated March 13, 2018 on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is given as follows:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration

Members of the Supervisory Board

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan

Chairman of Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union

Member of the Board of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan

Member of the Board of the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP).