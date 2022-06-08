Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Iran, Trend reports via the ministry’s Twitter post.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of people as a result of the crash of a passenger train. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the crash victims, as well as to all the Iranian people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry said.

The death toll in the crash of a passenger train which moved on Tabas-Yazd route in the South Khorasan province in the north-east of Iran, amounted to 17 people, and another 50 were injured.