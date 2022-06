BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A civilian of Armenian origin, having crossed into the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military was handed over to the Armenian side, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

According to him, the 69-year-old man was repatriated at around 12:00 (GMT+4) on June 9, 2022.