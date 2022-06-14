Shusha Declaration - roadmap for joint activities to ensure global security, says Azerbaijani Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Shusha Declaration is a roadmap for joint activities to ensure regional and global security and constantly requires new approaches, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Colonel-General Ramil Usubov told Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

Cooperation with Turkiye in the sphere of security is one of key lines of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the concept of security adapted to new challenges.

Usubov noted that whenever implementing the concept that ensures Azerbaijan's active participation in the regional and global security system, common position, activity and goals are determined together with Turkish government, and effective results are achieved in implementation of the process.

This is also a question arising from the provisions of Shusha Declaration.