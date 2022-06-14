Supervision Board of Azerbaijani Center for Legal Expertise & Legislative Initiatives holds first expanded meeting in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The first expanded meeting of the Supervision Board of the Azerbaijani Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives, attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Constitutional Court, Parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers, was held in Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 13, Trend reports.

The meeting participants discussed the main tasks and goals set for the center, established by the Azerbaijani presidential decree on May 19, 2022, as well as the necessary organizational issues.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the creation of the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives is an important stage in the legal reforms carried out in the country under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Head of the Legislation and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov informed the meeting participants about the instructions of the country's leadership on the tasks facing the center and expectations from its activities.

Besides, a presentation on the directions of development and strategic goals of the center was presented and relevant discussions were held at the meeting. During the discussions, an exchange of views took place on the structure of the center, the distribution of activities, and the establishment of relations with other state bodies and structures.

The legal framework, activities and internal structure of the Institute of Law and Human Rights subordinated to the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives in the status of a public person of legal law were preliminarily discussed.

At the meeting, interviews were also held with candidates for the leadership of the center, and a decision was made to hold an open and transparent competition for employment in order to form the staff of the center from highly qualified specialists. The legal community and the media will be additionally informed about the conditions and procedures for the competition.