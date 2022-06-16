Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in region can serve as example for other countries - BSEC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in the region could serve as an example for other countries, Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Ambassador Lazar Comanescu told Trend.

Comanescu made the remark on the sidelines of the IX Global Baku Forum on ‘Challenges to the Global World Order’, on June 16.

According to Comanescu, Global Baku Forum is one of the most important events offering an opportunity to discuss issues of importance to the world community.

“This is my second participation in this forum, and I can say that the issues discussed today provide an opportunity to ensure a coordinated response to emerging challenges," Comanescu said.

Comanescu noted that it is also important to discuss the development of the Black Sea region within the framework of this forum.

"I look forward to these discussions and I am confident that they will be productive. I am sure that I will return to Istanbul [Turkiye] with a better understanding of finding better solutions to these challenges facing the region and the ways of their solution," he added.

Commenting on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Comanescu noted that the recent progress on this issue is admirable.

"Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish peace in South Caucasus can serve as an example for other countries," he said.