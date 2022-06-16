Turkiye considers its ties with Azerbaijan, when normalizing relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Turkiye acts within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the process of normalization of Turkish – Armenian relations, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) responsible for foreign affairs Efkan Ala said at a joint press conference in central office of New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

He noted that Turkiye continues meetings within the process of normalization of relations with Armenia.

"Meetings of special representatives were held. We expect the relationship to improve. I hope that the other side is also focused on this. Results will be achieved that will benefit not only the two countries but all states of the region".

Speaking about relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman Ala said that countries have very good relations and everyone is encouraged to learn from this brotherhood.