Opening of transit links - key part of peace process in South Caucasus, says Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Opening of transit links is a key part of the peace process in the South Caucasus, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, Trend reports.

“There are various elements to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And one of those elements has to do with transit links, communication links and that is a key part of the conversation. It came up of course in my discussions here in Azerbaijan. US could be helpful on that. I think it is a key part of this peace process and we certainly are hopeful that both countries will be able to move forward,” she said.