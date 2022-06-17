Azerbaijani ombudsman talks recent Armenian aggression in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva made a statement on Armenian radicals' provocative behavior in front of the Culture Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, Trend reports referring to the Ombudsman's office.

"According to a number of media outlets, a group of Armenians attempted to sabotage the screening of the film 'The Road to Karabakh' in Paris. During the incident, Vice-President of the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association Ayten Muradova and other participants got injured," the statement said.

The statement emphasized that such criminal actions accompanied by gross violations of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and other international instruments, are a clear example of Armenia's policy of hatred, hostility, and intolerance on ethnic and religious grounds.

The ombudsman's statement strongly condemns Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, as well as against members of the Azerbaijani community abroad.

"We call on the Armenian side to fulfill its obligations and respect human rights and freedoms," the ombudsman stated.