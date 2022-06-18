Karabakh has great potential to become popular tourist destination - US traveler

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 18. Azerbaijan's Karabakh has great potential to become a popular tourist destination, a traveler from the US state of Florida Louise Yu told Trend during a group of international travelers' visit to Karabakh.

"We've been here for three days and got mesmerized by the beautiful scenery of this land. I was most impressed by the Azykh cave and the outstanding nature of Karabakh," said Louise Yu. "Azerbaijan's initiatives, among them 'smart village', are of particular importance for the development of the region. I would love to come back here again".

During the third day of the visit to liberated lands, a group of 24 travelers from ten countries worldwide got acquainted with the 'smart village' of Zangilan's Aghali.