Discussion on organization of annual National Urban Forum in Aghdam is underway - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The discussion on the organization of the annual National Urban Forum this year in Azerbaijan, in Aghdam, is also underway between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a statement in video format at 11th session of World Urban Forum, Trend reports.

"In conclusion, it is my great pleasure to announce Azerbaijan’s readiness and willingness to host one of the next sessions of the World Urban Forum. As a country with a huge experience in the organization of high-level international events, I am confident that the World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan would be successful," the head of state said.