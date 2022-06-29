Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. During the night of June 29, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand and Azizli settlements of the Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the situation on the state border, the ministry said.