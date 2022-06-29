Reports about David Babayan’s ‘working visit’ to Russia – untrue - Azerbaijani Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu addressed relevant authorities of Russia in connection with the dissemination in some Armenian media of reports on the ‘working visit’ by David Babayan to Russia from June 21 through June 27, 2022, Trend reports via the embassy.

According to Armenian media, David Babayan, who introduces himself as the ‘minister of foreign affairs' of a non-existent authority on the Azerbaijani territory, held meetings with Russian officials.

"According to official information received from Russia, the mentioned person was in the territory of the country for a private visit during a specified period and the reports of a ‘working visit’ are untrue. His meetings were private and none of the Russian officials met him," the embassy said.

The embassy noted that residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region (persons of Armenian origin) arrive in Russia with passports of Armenia, and the dissemination of reports of such alleged ‘visits’ is provocative.

It aims to mislead public opinion and casts a shadow over Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation.