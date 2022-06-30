UK allocates funding to support landmine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The UK Government has provided £500,000 ($604,856) to the UN Development Program (UNDP) to support landmine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"The UK is working to make the area safe, prevent injuries and save lives, thus providing new funding to contribute to demining in the region," the statement said.

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has also tweeted on the matter.

"We continue to work together for peace in the region. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has announced the allocation of an additional £500,000 for de-mining activities in the region. I believe these funds will help the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reduce risks to civilian life and allow people to rebuild their lives in the liberated lands," the ambassador wrote.