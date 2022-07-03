Launch of Zangaur corridor is of paramount importance - Kazakh expert

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 3. The launch of the Zangazur corridor is of paramount importance at the moment, Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev said, Trend reports.

He said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha.

According to Kaliyev, the creation of the corridor will open up tremendous opportunities for the development of the transport sector in the region.

"This will have a positive effect for all Central Asian countries and even for China, as it would connect us with Turkey," he added.