Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of Coordination Headquarters of Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev visit Azerbaijani liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another trip to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation was made by the delegation headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the head of the Presidential Administration and the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Samir Nuriyev, on July 5, Trend reports.

First, the delegation visited the monument in the village of Sugovushan of the Tartar district, erected in honor of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War and laid a wreath there.

Then, an inspection of the Sugovushan-1 hydroelectric power station and the Sugovushan reservoir was carried out, the president of Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev and the chairman of Melioration and Water Management OJSC Zaur Mikayilov informed about the work done on the instructions of the President Ilham Aliyev.

Then the Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova reported about the work done in connection with the Concept of Tourism Development.

The delegation also got acquainted with the repair and restoration work carried out in private tourist homes in the village of Sugovushan.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha disrict) Emin Huseynov also informed about the work done.

In addition, the members of the delegation visited the liberated Talysh village in the Tartar district. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev informed about the prepared project of the village, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azade Huseynova - about the concept of village development, drawn up in accordance with the latest instructions of the head of state.

Then the members of the delegation, who were heading to Aghdam, got acquainted with the construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam, Talysh-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty sanatorium highways. Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Hijran Valekhov and Chairman of the Board of the State Automobile Roads Agency of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov also reported on the work done.

In the course of familiarization with the work carried out in the Shahbulag fortress, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova informed about the Shahbulag tourist complex project.

Then the members of the delegation, who arrived at the Aghdam mobile field camp of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, got acquainted with the work of the camp and mine clearance work.

In Aghdam city, the members of the delegation examined the Digital Control Center of the regional electric network "Karabakh", after which the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov provided detailed information on the work done in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

Members of the delegation also got acquainted with the construction of a residential complex in Aghdam.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov spoke in detail about the work done in the Juma Mosque in Agdam restored by the Foundation. Then the Minister of Education Emin Amrullaeyv briefed the members of the delegation on the progress of construction work at Aghdam Secondary School No. 1.

At the end of the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the conditions created at the headquarters of the special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region).

During the visit, the heads of the relevant structures were given instructions and recommendations for carrying out all reconstruction and restoration work, as well as the implementation of infrastructure projects in accordance with the instructions of the President Ilham Aliyev.