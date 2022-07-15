Azerbaijani YASHAT Foundation talks solving matters of martyr families, wounded servicemen (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijani YASHAT Foundation has received more than 27,000 applications from 13,000 people and is taking steps to support them, Deputy Head of the YASHAT Foundation Rabiyya Jafarova said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to her, representatives of the fund held meetings with 17,016 citizens, including family members of 2,927 martyrs, also with 5,651 wounded servicemen, their needs were studied, 27,276 appeals of 12,660 citizens were accepted.

"A total of 62.6 million manat ($36.8 million) were spent to satisfy these appeals as part of the activities of the YASHAT Foundation," Jafarova said.

She noted that taking into account the execution of more than 27,000 requests from 12,000-13,000 people, on average two or more requests from one person are handled.

Speaking about the treatment of veterans and wounded servicemen abroad, Jafarova also noted that a total of 178 people were sent to Türkiye for treatment, of which 172 were seriously wounded servicemen, and six were members of martyr families.