BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Tbilisi, Antony Blinken wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan took a positive step today, meeting in Tbilisi. Direct dialogue is the surest path to resolving Azerbaijani and Armenian differences," Blinken noted.