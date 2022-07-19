...
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in opening of Azerbaijan's Zangilan Airport

Politics Materials 19 July 2022 19:43
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening of Azerbaijan's Zangilan International Airport, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye Derya Yanik, Trend reports.

The head of state noted with pleasure that he and the President of Türkiye would participate in the opening of the Zangilan Airport.

The construction of the Zangilan International Airport will be completed in September 2022.

