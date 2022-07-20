Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in region over phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on July 20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Ministry said that the interlocutors discussed topical issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, also the current situation in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations and trilateral formats with the participation of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.