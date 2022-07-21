Ongoing media reforms in Azerbaijan help boost their authority - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Media censorship was abolished in Azerbaijan, new opportunities appeared for the development of this sphere after the great leader Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power for the second time in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Saadet Yusifova said, Trend reports.

Yusifova made the remark at a conference on ‘Deepening reforms in media sphere towards new goals’.

According to her, President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciates the activities of the media.

She noted that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the media sphere over the past two years are aimed at improving the information environment, developing competition and increasing the authority of the media.

"The goal of the ongoing reforms in this area in the country is to ensure a rapid transition from traditional to digital media, to strengthen their material and technical base, formation of a successful business model for media subjects, increasing public confidence in them, expanding international cooperation in the field of media,” the official said.

“We saw the power of the media during the 30-year occupation, the 2020 second Karabakh war and in the post-war period. During the second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani media outlets were more prepared for the information war,” Yusifova said.

“Having determined the correct information and communication strategy, it was possible to actively inform the international community about the fair position of Azerbaijan. Thanks to more than 30 interviews given to international media structures by President Ilham Aliyev, the problem of entering the international media space was resolved," she also noted.

Besides, according to the official, the organization of visits to the liberated territories dispelled the Armenian myths which existed for 30 years.

"No country in the world has carried out so many construction and restoration work in such a short time as Azerbaijan,” Yusifova emphasized.

“Information is the most significant and most sensitive factor. I hope that the Azerbaijani media will continue to contribute to the development of the state," she added.