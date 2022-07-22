Azerbaijan’s Shusha should become modern discussion center – AzTV chairman

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. The fact that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan - is already being accepted on a global level, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rovshan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first International Media Forum on ‘Global trends, new challenges in media’ in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA), on July 22.

"It is necessary to convey the truth about events that took place in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh during Armenian occupation, to work hard in this direction. We are already seeing results, this is evidenced by the number of international companies that are already helping to restore country’s liberated lands," Mammadov said.

Mammadov also noted that Shusha should become a modern discussion center.

Panel discussions are being held on ‘Sign of Shusha city in Azerbaijani press’ topic within the framework of the first International Media Forum.