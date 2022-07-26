Another trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to country’s liberated Shusha begins (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. A Group of representatives of Azerbaijani Diaspora made a trip to Shusha (liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 second Karabakh war) with the organizational support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, on July 26, the committee told Trend.

According to committee, trip is includes 130 representatives of the diaspora from 27 countries.

A group of representatives will visit the main city square of Bazarbashi at Ganja gates, Jidir Duzu, the square where the monuments of famous Azerbaijanis are installed.

Representatives will also visit the place where the Shusha Declaration (between Azerbaijan and Türkiye) was signed, house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the "Khan gizi" spring, the Ashaghi Govhar Agha, Yukhari Govhar Agha and Saatli mosques and other sights.

The visitors will also get acquainted with the reconstruction and improvement work in Shusha.

State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan organized four trips of diaspora representatives to Shusha city in 2021 (July 27, August 17, October 9 and December 2).