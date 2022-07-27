Azerbaijan to have more women's demining teams - British ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Soon, as a result of British-Azerbaijani cooperation, there will be more women's demining teams in Azerbaijan, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"This is Maria, who controls the actions of the mine-detecting dog. She is the only woman on the demining team in Azerbaijan. Soon, as a result of British-Azerbaijani cooperation, there will be more women's demining teams in Azerbaijan. They will make an important contribution to ensuring the safety of people returning to these lands," he wrote.