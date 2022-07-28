ANAS to continue its activities in accordance with new development priorities – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and a number of its scientific institutions will continue its activities in accordance with the new development priorities, the Ministry of Science and Education stated, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Science and Education has been established following the Presidential Decree. The ministry was entrusted to fulfill the state policy, coordinate and manage the activities of scientific institutions. Two new agencies have been established under the Ministry, a number of scientific institutions have been transferred to the Ministry and ANAS institutions," said the statement.

"This process doesn't mean the abolition of ANAS, but on the contrary, the beginning of a new stage in the integration of science and education. ANAS will continue its activities with a number of humanitarian scientific institutions in accordance with the new development priorities," the statement said.