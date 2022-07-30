Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete courses held in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. A group of Azerbaijani servicemen participated in the AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle operating courses within the framework of the cooperation agreement on military education, signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The next graduation ceremony of the courses, organized by the Turkish Baykar Defense Industry Company at the Chorlu Flight Training Center located in Tekirdagh city, was held.

Head of the center Halil Akar welcomed the participants of the ceremony with his opening speech, gave detailed information about the training center and conveyed his sincere wishes to the graduates.

In the end, military personnel who successfully completed the course in various specialties were presented with certificates and gifts, and a photo was taken.