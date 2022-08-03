...
Azerbaijan takes control over several heights as result of counter-terrorism operation – MoD

3 August 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Illegal Armenian armed formations attempted to capture the Girkhgiz peak, located on a mountain range covering Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and create new combat positions there, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the 'Revenge' retaliatory measure carried out by the Azerbaijani Army Units, the Girkhgiz peak, as well as Saribaba along the Karabakh ridge of the Lesser Caucasus and a number of other important heights were taken under control.

At present, engineering work is being carried out by Azerbaijani units to create new positions and lay out support routes.

