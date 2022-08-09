IV Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku five years ago gave impetus to strengthening of Islamic solidarity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. In the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku five years ago, our team showed a very good result and finished first in team standings. At the same time, the Games in Baku gave an impetus to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity because athletes from Muslim countries were close contact with each other for some time, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with athletes representing Azerbaijan at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya, Trend reports.

"This time, after Baku, these Games are being held in Konya, in a fraternal country for us. I am sure you feel at home here. Of course, the fact that these Games are being held in Turkey creates additional opportunities for us. Of course, we are very glad that these Games are being held in brotherly Turkey. I am sure that these Games will be remembered both as a celebration of sports and a holiday of Islamic solidarity. In the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku five years ago, our team showed a very good result and finished first in team standings. At the same time, the Games in Baku gave an impetus to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity because athletes from Muslim countries were close contact with each other for some time. I am sure that you will make new friends here as well. These Games are both a sports competition and a factor that strengthens unity, solidarity and friendship among Muslim countries.

I should also mention that for the first time Azerbaijani athletes will be representing a victorious country at the Islamic Solidarity Games. It is a matter of great pride for all of us. After all, we will take part in these Games as representatives of a victorious people and a victorious country. Victory achieved on the battlefields will be reflected in sports competitions," said the head of state.