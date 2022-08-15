British government express its regret over incident at Azerbaijani embassy in London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The UK government expressed its regret over the attack by radical religious groups on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on August 4, 2022, Deputy Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom Graham Stewart said in a statement following his meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, Trend reports.

"Today I spoke to Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov following a serious security incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on 4 August. I emphasised the importance that the UK government attaches to the security of all diplomatic missions in the UK, and expressed my deep regret that the event took place.

The UK has a longstanding tradition of support for the right to freedom of expression, but this must be exercised through peaceful and lawful demonstration," he said.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK was attacked by a radical religious group, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 4.

The information said that after bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the building's balcony. After local police intervened, the band members were escorted out of the building and detained.