Muslum Magomayev's attachment to his native land is also reflected through his works - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Muslum's attachment to his native land is also reflected through his works. The songs he composed about Azerbaijan, the Land of Fire and the Caspian Sea are both magnificent and filled with love of the Motherland. Those songs live on and will live forever, said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at a ceremony to unveil a statue of Muslum Magomayev at the Baku Seaside National Park.

“The last song Muslum composed is very sad. We heard this song at the farewell ceremony for Muslum organized at the Philharmonic Hall in Baku. We were very moved by the song because we didn’t know that this song had been written and composed by Muslum himself. The name of that song is “Goodbye, Baku”. He was aware that he would not be able to come to Baku, to his beloved city, to walk along these streets, to meet his friends in Baku. It is hard to imagine that a person who loved life the way he did and who enjoyed being around friends would compose this farewell song and say goodbye to us, to the city. At the same time, it shows that even when his health was not so good, his talent and capacity of an outstanding artist were still very much in place,” the head of state noted.

“Muslum is always with us. He is in Baku today, his beautiful statue will be unveiled today and Baku will never forget him. The people of Azerbaijan will never forget him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His unique voice and his art will live forever,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.