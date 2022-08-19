Meetings of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council should be held regularly - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Meetings of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council should be held regularly, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov said on August 19 at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are of great interest to each other and are already important strategic partners, but there is still untapped potential for developing relations in various aspects between the two countries.

The current geopolitical situation opens up new opportunities for the development of economic relations. In this sense, holding regular events between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be of great importance, the analyst said.

Tukumov also noted the importance of the participation of experts from Kazakhstan in the conference of official analytical centers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha city in July this year, and in this regard, Kazakhstan's commitment to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and support for the restoration of the liberated territories.

On May 23, 2022, a memorandum on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.