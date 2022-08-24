Friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to new high level - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to a new high level, President Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. I am very glad to see you. I am sure that your visit will be very successful, and friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to a new high level. We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the trip will yield very good results. Welcome again,' the head of state said.