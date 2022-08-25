Blinken's statement on appointment of senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations comes as surprise - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva responded to a request from local media regarding the statement of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on August 24, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The fact that the press statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the appointment of Philip Reeker as senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations demonstrates an approach far from the post-conflict realities prevailing in the region comes as surprise.

"Azerbaijan's position on OSCE Minsk Group has been repeatedly and clearly expressed on the highest level. Attempts to revive actually non-functioning Minsk Group may lead to the separation of the US from the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. The Karabakh conflict has been settled, and Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. The international community, including our partners, should understand that linking the negotiations on the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations with the Karabakh issue doesn't help the normalization at all," Abdullayeva noted.