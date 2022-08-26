OTS welcomes return of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan

The Secretariat of the the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) welcomes the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus to Azerbaijan as a continuation of the implementation process of the Trilateral Declaration of 9/10 November 2020, Trend reports citing the statement by the Secretary General of the OTS Baghdad Amreyev.

The OTS reiterates its support and commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan and expresses its readiness to contribute to the post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The OTS underlines the importance of the diplomatic efforts and supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would serve peace and stability in the South Caucasus and the cause of returning the internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.