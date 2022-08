BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Turkiye, visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara on August 30, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Hasanov laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, honoring the memory of the outstanding statesman.